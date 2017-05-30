Trump's tweeted typo 'covfefe' becomi...

Trump's tweeted typo 'covfefe' becoming vanity licence plates

The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized licence plate just hours after the Republican president's now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report it's also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.

