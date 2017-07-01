'Truckin' Through Nebraska' heads through Crofton for Q125
A mobile children's museum celebrating Nebraska's 150th Statehood rolled into town on Friday night and opened it's doors Saturday morning. Museum manager Will Voelker says the museum is all about learning and having fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 26
|Trumpsajoke
|111
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC