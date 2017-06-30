Trooper Hunzeker Wins Nebraska Inspector Championships
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Kris Hunzeker took first place honors and Trooper John Hadaway received runner-up honors at the Nebraska Inspector Championships held June 2-3 in Grand Island, Nebraska. A 13-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol, Hunzeker is stationed in Nebraska City and assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division.
