Trial set for Nebraska man charged in slaying, dismemberment

One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been scheduled for trial. Court records say 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

