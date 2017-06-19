Trial set for Nebraska man charged in slaying, dismemberment
One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been scheduled for trial. Court records say 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 20
|old_moose
|110
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC