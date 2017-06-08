Traffic Stop Leads to Huge Meth Seizu...

Traffic Stop Leads to Huge Meth Seizure, Arrests in Omaha

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Law enforcement officials say a traffic stop has led to the seizure of $1.5 million worth of methamphetamine and the arrests of several people in Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says it conducted a traffic stop Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 at Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... Thu CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 90
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC