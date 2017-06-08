Traffic Stop Leads to Huge Meth Seizure, Arrests in Omaha
Law enforcement officials say a traffic stop has led to the seizure of $1.5 million worth of methamphetamine and the arrests of several people in Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says it conducted a traffic stop Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 at Lincoln.
