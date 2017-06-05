Thiele Captures Nebraska Stroke Play Title

Nebraska sophomore Haley Thiele fired a final-round five-under-par 66 to claim the Nebraska Women's Amateur Golf Association Stroke Play Tournament title on Tuesday at the Ashland Golf Club. Thiele, who redshirted during her second season at Nebraska in 2016-17 while recovering from a wrist injury, was par or better on all 18 holes at Ashland, including birdies on No.

