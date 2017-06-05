Suit targets NE's Brand Act
A newly formed nonprofit calling itself the Nebraska Beef Producers Committee has filed a lawsuit challenging the Nebraska Brand Act. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on May 30, claims the brand law is unconstitutional and puts an unreasonable burden on commerce.
