Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes Rake Eastern Nebraska Friday Evening

13 hrs ago

Severe thunderstorms producing winds between 80 to 100 mph, along with six tornadoes rumbled across eastern Nebraska on Friday evening. One of the six twisters briefly touched down in Lincoln, just inside UNL's East Campus near 48th and Leighton.

