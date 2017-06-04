Sean Spicer's Explanation Of Donald Trump's 'Covfefe' Tweet Is Really Something
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt points as he answers questions from members of the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington Friday Spicer's refusal to define the typo from Trump's now-viral tweet from 12:06 a.m. on Wednesday only led to more questions from reporters gathered at the White House to ask Spicer questions. "If you have any questions that I don't get to, please hold onto them and my successor will follow up with you, assuming my position isn't eliminated entirely".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|13 min
|Chilli J
|52
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC