Rolfzen, Wong-Orantes Win Gold With Team USA
Amber Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes won the gold medal with the U.S. team at the Pan American Cup. Former Nebraska volleyball standouts Amber Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes won the gold medal with the U.S. Women's Volleyball National Team at the Pan American Cup on Sunday in Caete, Peru.
