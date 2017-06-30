Riley Unzicker Named Nebraska Player of the Year
Incoming Nebraska freshman Rylie Unzicker was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Nebraska Softball Player of the Year on Monday, June 5. Unzicker is now a finalist for Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month. Unzicker was honored following an outstanding senior season for Millard South High School last fall, which culminated with the third Class A state championship of her career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|5 hr
|Cujo
|66
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC