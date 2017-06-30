Riley Unzicker Named Nebraska Player of the Year

Incoming Nebraska freshman Rylie Unzicker was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Nebraska Softball Player of the Year on Monday, June 5. Unzicker is now a finalist for Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month. Unzicker was honored following an outstanding senior season for Millard South High School last fall, which culminated with the third Class A state championship of her career.

