Residents cleaning up after storm strikes Columbus, eastern Nebraska
With winds in excess of 75 miles an hour, Columbus was one of the hardest hit by last night's storm. "Yeah, we've been busy," said Chad Rausch of Platte River Designs, as his crew trimmed parts of a tree that fell onto a roof.
