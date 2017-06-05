Regulators Shut Down Omaha Child Care Provider
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it filed an emergency protective order Tuesday to bar Ami Moore from caring for children other than her own. Bellevue police also cited her husband, Kenneth, who also works for the day care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|12 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|90
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC