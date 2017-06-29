Palmer to Lead Ness Division of Management and Economics
David Palmer, a professor in the Management Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has been named director of the Ness Division of Management and Economics at South Dakota State University. Palmer's selection comes following a national search.
