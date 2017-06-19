Officials trucking in medical trainin...

Officials trucking in medical training to rural Nebraska

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the Omaha medical school has stationed identically equipped trucks in Kearney, Lincoln, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, where the school's College of Nursing has divisions. Officials say hospitals or health care facilities in small towns regularly have to send staffers long distances for training, and not all staffers are able to go because they have to run calls or operate facilities.

