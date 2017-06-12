North Korea releases jailed American student

"At the direction of the president, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea," the department announced in a statement. Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea in March 2016 after being accused of attempting to steal a propaganda poster from his Pyongyang hotel room while on a visit to the country.

