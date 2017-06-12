North Korea releases jailed American ...

North Korea releases jailed American student

"At the direction of the president, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea," the department announced in a statement. Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea in March 2016 after being accused of attempting to steal a propaganda poster from his Pyongyang hotel room while on a visit to the country.

