New career center tries to build futures in northeast Nebraska

The City of West Point is teaming with educators at all levels in an effort to keep young people in Northeast Nebraska. Monday, West Point joined Northeast Community College, Wayne State College, ESU #2 in Fremont and a consortium of six northeast Nebraska school districts - Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Oakland-Craig, Pender, West Point-Beemer and Wisner-Pilger - in signing a memorandum of understanding to build a new career and technical training facility.

