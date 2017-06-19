Nebraska Safeties Coach Bob Elliott Steps Down, Scott Booker Becomes Safeties Coach
In a move that was out of the blue on Tuesday afternoon, Nebraska announced that recently hired safeties coach Bob Elliott would be stepping down from that role due to health issues. Elliott, who had to take an AD job with Notre Dame and be off the field due to health issues as well, was just hired in February by Mike Riley to help install Bob Diaco's system.
