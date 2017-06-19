Nebraska officials preparing disaster...

Nebraska officials preparing disaster aid requests

20 hrs ago

Officials are preparing disaster aid requests in the wake of bad weather that struck both ends of Nebraska last week. Nebraska Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Jodie Fawl said that the agency is gathering information from emergency managers about damage in more than 30 counties.

Chicago, IL

