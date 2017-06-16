Nebraska officials help load first be...

Nebraska officials help load first beef shipment to China

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Nebraska officials have helped load the state's first shipment of beef to Shanghai, just two days after Washington reached agreements with Beijing on resuming U.S. beef exports, Nebraska governor's office confirmed to Xinhua on Thursday. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture director Greg Ibach on Wednesday joined Greater Omaha Packing President Henry Davis to load the first box of beef from the state destined for China, the governor's office said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... Jun 8 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 90
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC