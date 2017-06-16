Nebraska officials help load first beef shipment to China

Nebraska officials have helped load the state's first shipment of beef to Shanghai, just two days after Washington reached agreements with Beijing on resuming U.S. beef exports, Nebraska governor's office confirmed to Xinhua on Thursday. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture director Greg Ibach on Wednesday joined Greater Omaha Packing President Henry Davis to load the first box of beef from the state destined for China, the governor's office said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.