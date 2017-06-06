Nebraska Law Requires Schools to Address Teen Parent Support
A new Nebraska law requires all school districts to adopt policies outlining how they'll address a number of challenges faced by pregnant or parenting students. The bill was approved last month despite objections from some rural senators who said that smaller school districts don't need another mandate regarding teen parents, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
