Nebraska farm income expected to bottom out in 2017

Nebraska farm income expected to bottom out in 2017

19 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

The forecast report released Friday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Bureau of Business Research says Nebraska's net farm income is projected to decline by nearly 16 percent for 2017, to $3.7 billion. That will come as federal support for agriculture declines and as yields normalize following a strong 2016 harvest.

Chicago, IL

