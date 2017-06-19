Nebraska Democratic official ousted for comment about wounded Scalise39 minutes ago
The Nebraska Democratic Party removed a party official from his post Thursday after he was recorded saying he was glad U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise got shot and that he wished the Louisiana Republican had died. Phil Montag was ousted as the volunteer co-chairman of the party's technology committee, said party chairwoman Jane Kleeb.
