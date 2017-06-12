Nebraska commission sets another hearing for Keystone XL
A state commission that will review a proposed route for the Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska has set another public hearing to gather input. The Nebraska Public Service Commission says it will hold the hearing at the Divots Conference Center in Norfolk on June 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Commissioners will accept comments on a first-come, first-served basis.
