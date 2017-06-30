Nebraska children and family services director steps down
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that Doug Weinberg is stepping down as the head of Nebraska's Children and Family Services division on Aug. 4. Matt Wallen will serve as the division's new director.
