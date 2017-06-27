Nebraska beef business boon: Shipments to China
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach will be in Beijing and Shanghai June 29-30 to celebrate the arrival of Nebraska beef into China for the first time in 14 years. Nebraska is home to 4 of the 6 eligible suppliers that are now approved to ship beef to China, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
