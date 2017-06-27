Nebraska beef business boon: Shipment...

Nebraska beef business boon: Shipments to China

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach will be in Beijing and Shanghai June 29-30 to celebrate the arrival of Nebraska beef into China for the first time in 14 years. Nebraska is home to 4 of the 6 eligible suppliers that are now approved to ship beef to China, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... Mon Trumpsajoke 111
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC