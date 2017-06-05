NE Lawmaker Continues To Push For Pro...

NE Lawmaker Continues To Push For Property Tax Reduction

23 hrs ago

A Nebraska lawmaker focusing on getting a property tax reduction measure on the 2018 ballot is meeting with farm groups to help pay for a possible petition drive. Bayard Senator, Steve Erdman, says one farm organization told him it could raise $250,000 within a week to start the process.

