Morrill Hill Admission is Free on Thursday Nights
Morrill Hall visitors can mingle with the mammoths and pose with the Plesiosaur for free Thursday nights in July. The University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St., will offer free admission from 4:30 to 8 p.m. July 6, 13, 20 and 27. July 6, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Pop In Storytime , Mesozoic Gallery: Lincoln City Libraries staff will present stories, songs and movement to teach children about the natural world.
