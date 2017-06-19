Morrill Hall hosting Asteroid Day
Elsbeth Magilton is executive director of space, cyber and telecommunications law at the university Law College, and she'll discuss during her opening remarks how law and policy play important roles in global efforts to track asteroids. Guests will receive free admission to Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
