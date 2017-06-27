Town Place Suites, a hotel in North Lincoln near I-80 and 27th, is the first in the City to take the Coalition on Human Trafficking's new training course, helping employees spot the signs of human trafficking. "Today, right now, there are women and girls here in hotels and motels in Lincoln and beyond who are being exploited," said Sister Celeste Wobeter, with Coalition on Human Trafficking.

