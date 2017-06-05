Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition set t...

Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition set to begin

Read more: North Platte Bulletin

The 62nd Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant gets underway Sunday, June 11 with horsemanship competition at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. The winner will be crowned Wednesday during the first night of the award-winning Buffalo Bill Rodeo in conjunction with Nebraskaland Days, the official state celebration.

Chicago, IL

