Medica plans to offer Nebraskans individual ACA policies
At least one health insurer plans to sell individual policies in Nebraska next year that meet Affordable Care Act standards. Medica Health announced Thursday that it expects to file a rate request next week for statewide insurance for 2018 with the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
