Medica likely only one to offer 2018 individual ACA health plans in Nebraska
At least one health insurer plans to sell individual policies in Nebraska next year that meet Affordable Care Act standards. Medica Health announced Thursday that it expec... -- Michelle Carter, a 20-year-old who was accused of urging her then-boyfriend to commit suicide three years ago, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter ... -- Russia's military said on Friday that one of its airstrikes in Syria late last month may have killed the leader of ISIS.The Russian Defense Ministry said in a st... China has approved two new GMO crop varieties for import, Dow AgroSciences' Enlist corn and Monsanto's Vistive Gold soybeans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 8
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|90
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC