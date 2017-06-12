Many Prospects Shined In Nebraska's First Friday Night Lights Camp
Even though the weather didn't help out much on Friday night, the Nebraska coaching staff got a good look at some kids in their first Friday Night Lights camp of the 2017 offseason. - The main focus of attention was Scottsbluff's Garrett Nelson , a 2019 Defensive End who also sported offers from both South Dakota & South Dakota State by the end of the day.
