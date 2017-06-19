Man accused of cattle rustling pleads not guilty
Court records say 26-year-old Austin Petr entered the plea last week in Webster County, where's he's charged with theft. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7. Authorities say the rural Blue Hill resident sold calves Jan. 13 at a Clay County sale barn that had been stolen earlier that day from a property in Webster County.
