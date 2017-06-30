Longtime legislative staffer to run for Nebraska seat
Josh Henningsen of Omaha will formally launch his campaign next week. He's looking to replace state Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha, who is ineligible to seek re-election in 2018 because of term limits.
