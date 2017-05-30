Lincoln using new products to make asphalt last longer
The city of Lincoln is attempting to extend the life of several hundred blocks of residential streets by trying two new products to help asphalt last longer. The city will apply GSB-88 and Reclamite to a total of about 275 blocks of asphalt pavement this summer.
