Lincoln hotel home to honey farm
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that beekeepers Warren Nelson and his son, Trey, carried four bee-filled hives last week to the roof of the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, where they'll multiply until the hotel is home to about 240,000 honey-producing bees.
