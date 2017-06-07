Lawyer facing prostitution case says he's sexual bias victim
A judge rejected requests by a Nebraska lawyer accused of soliciting prostitution for police records about any women who might have been let off or offered pretrial diversion on that charge. Vincent Valentino, 67, was among 12 males arrested last summer during a prostitution sting in Lincoln.
