Lady A and Brad Paisley add their voices to the July 4 celebration in NYC

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced updated preliminary damage ass... -- The wife of the man suspected of opening fire Wednesday on Republicans practicing for a congressional baseball game, shooting and wounding four, emotional... -- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis now has the authority to set U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.Earlier this week, President Trump delegated that au... WASHINGTON-America's sugar farmers and producers today informed the Department of Commerce that they support the agreement to bring Mexico's subsidized sugar industry ... Lincoln - Three members of the 2017 Nebraska baseball team heard their names called on Wednesday during the MLB Draft, as juniors Jake Meyers, Luis Alvarado and Scott Schrei... -- Titan Lacaden is only in the fifth grade, but his football skills have already earned him a college scholarship."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.