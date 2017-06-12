Kohmetscher named Miss Rodeo Nebraska
Kristin Kohmetscher of Lawrence, Neb. was crowned Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2018Wednesday night during the opening performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte.
