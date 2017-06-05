Ita s the message behind the jokes that is the problem for Griffin and Maher: Susan Shelley

Hays was the former Postmaster General brought in by Hollywood studio executives in the early 1930s to protect the industry from nationwide uproars like the one we just saw. Although the Hays Code is usually associated with censorship of sexual themes or nudity, it also enforced what it called “correct standards of life.” Filmmakers worked under orders that “the sympathy of the audience shall never be thrown to the side of crime, wrongdoing, evil or sin,” and the law “shall not be ridiculed.” The studios adopted the code because local censorship boards were forming around the country, and it wasn't good for business.

