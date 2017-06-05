Ita s the message behind the jokes that is the problem for Griffin and Maher: Susan Shelley
Hays was the former Postmaster General brought in by Hollywood studio executives in the early 1930s to protect the industry from nationwide uproars like the one we just saw. Although the Hays Code is usually associated with censorship of sexual themes or nudity, it also enforced what it called “correct standards of life.” Filmmakers worked under orders that “the sympathy of the audience shall never be thrown to the side of crime, wrongdoing, evil or sin,” and the law “shall not be ridiculed.” The studios adopted the code because local censorship boards were forming around the country, and it wasn't good for business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|2 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|90
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC