Hoping to ease wait times, DMV will open new service centers in Douglas and Sarpy Counties
Long lines and frustrated drivers are prompting state officials to overhaul DMV services in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the existing DMV locations in both counties will eventually be replaced by new service centers, with the goal of improving customer service.
