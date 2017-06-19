Griffith Takes Fifth in Long Jump at USATF Juniors
Nebraska track and field long jumper Isaiah Griffith placed fifth in the event at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, California on Friday evening. Griffith posted a jump of 24-1 on his first attempt to earn fifth place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 20
|old_moose
|110
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC