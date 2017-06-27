Griffith, Otto Win USATF Junior Titles

Nebraska freshmen Isaiah Griffith and Sydney Otto won their events at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships on Saturday night in Sacramento, California. With Griffith's win in the triple jump and Otto's javelin title, the two earn a spot on the U.S. Junior National Team that will compete at the Pan American Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, from July 21-23.

