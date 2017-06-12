Grant to help students see Nebraska C...

Grant to help students see Nebraska Capitol, historic sites

Read more: NewsOK.com

More Nebraska students will see the state Capitol and other historic sites under a new grant program designed to help schools that have cut field trips from their budgets. The privately funded grant will reimburse schools for transportation and admission costs for a dozen educational sites throughout the state.

