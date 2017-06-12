Grand opening set for Wildcat Hills N...

Grand opening set for Wildcat Hills Nature Center and Shooting Complex

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to celebrate the completed construction at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and Shooting Complex during a grand opening Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The festivities will begin just south of the nature center with remarks and a ribbon cutting by Commission officials and partners involved with the two projects. A free hot dog lunch will be available while supplies last, and guided tours and other activities will entertain guests in the afternoon.

