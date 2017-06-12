Grand opening set for Wildcat Hills Nature Center and Shooting Complex
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to celebrate the completed construction at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and Shooting Complex during a grand opening Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The festivities will begin just south of the nature center with remarks and a ribbon cutting by Commission officials and partners involved with the two projects. A free hot dog lunch will be available while supplies last, and guided tours and other activities will entertain guests in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 8
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|90
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC