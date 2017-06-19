Getaway driver in fatal Lincoln robbery gets 6 years
A 25-year-old accused of being the getaway driver in a fatal Lincoln drug robbery has been sent to prison. Online court records say Terique Jackson was sentenced Monday to six years.
