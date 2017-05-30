Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides
There are 52 comments on the WRAL.com story from Saturday, titled Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
The proposed cuts come even as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income, and could particularly affect farm states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska that helped Trump win the November election. The proposed budget would cap the amount of money the U.S. government provides to help farmers pay insurance premiums and eliminate insurance coverage for lost revenue when crop prices and per-acre yields fall.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.
|
#1 Saturday
They got what they wanted...
|
#2 Saturday
Now maybe Farmers here in the Midwest will resume growing real food instead of that phony, government propped up, GMO, roundup laced, Ethanol Corn. More fake, unviable, unsustainable, subsidized, "Green Technologies" that have created havoc with the Midwestern environment and Ground and River Water. Big Agra and Big Pharma (among other Corporate Interests) had Hillary and Obama in their back pocket. Not so with the TrumpMeister.
|
#3 Yesterday
Nope, they will sell it to Big Agra.
I am betting these farmers voted for Trump thinking he was going to make life better for them.
Guess they will not be the last of the disappointed Trump fans.
|
#4 Yesterday
I am betting we have subsidized these people long enough. Time to take care of themselves. They didn't vote for President Trump. People looking for a free ride are Democrats.
|
United States
|
#5 Yesterday
Farming.... the only business that buys at retail and sells at wholesale.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,454
MILKY WAY
|
#6 Yesterday
Any business that depends on Government subsidy to survive is not a successful business.
|
United States
|
#7 Yesterday
So you think there will be morer or less used chaws of tobacco chuncks and snuff spit around.
|
#8 Yesterday
I drive rural routes all week and the campaign signs were split pretty even Bernie/tRump.(NO Hillary signs out there, lol)
Once Bernie was out the signs went tRump and the writing was on the wall.
More farmers will sell out to Big Agra now, and while there's pushback to the CAFO's, they've got the $$$$ to bulldoze these little town councils.
Sad.
|
#9 Yesterday
Right, those farmers in the dole are unable to fund their crops without federal funding. If the farmers were self sustaining they'd have long ago grew crops that bring the highest and best profit margins and ignored federal subsidies.
|
#10 Yesterday
If not for family farms being on the dole, more of the farms not owned by major agricultural conglomerates would be in the same condition as the coal companies in America
Now if rural unemployed citizens were willing to tend the fields for $2.50 an hour American family farms could compete.
Time to pitch in and save your neighbors or shut up about imports.
|
#11 Yesterday
We hear "Progressives" crying about corporate welfare so why do Democrats cry when Republicans move to decrease it?
|
#12 Yesterday
Public Education matters, sorry we cant afford to send our kids to private schools like you Wall Street Oligarchs
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,859
Tennessee Hills
|
#13 Yesterday
The Gubmit has no business subsidizing any farm products.
|
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
16,122
Location hidden
|
#14 Yesterday
The joke will be on you and other U. S. consumers,
when our food prices spike. We'll sure show them?
Lol
|
#15 23 hrs ago
And the big banks?
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,859
Tennessee Hills
|
#16 23 hrs ago
Them neither.
|
#17 22 hrs ago
We grow a lot of our own food. It isn't that difficult, and it is free of chemicals. We live near a small town.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,292
Location hidden
|
#18 19 hrs ago
Will you ever prove a post. You got more lying bs that a dairy farm.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,292
Location hidden
|
#19 19 hrs ago
Oh yes, and don't forget we like to throw grandma off the cliff.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,292
Location hidden
|
#20 19 hrs ago
Poor planning or stupid parents, which was it.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC