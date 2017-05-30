Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agri...

Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides

There are 52 comments on the WRAL.com story from Saturday, titled Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

The proposed cuts come even as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income, and could particularly affect farm states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska that helped Trump win the November election. The proposed budget would cap the amount of money the U.S. government provides to help farmers pay insurance premiums and eliminate insurance coverage for lost revenue when crop prices and per-acre yields fall.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 3
Next Last
Earl

Paris, TX

#1 Saturday
They got what they wanted...

Judged:

5

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RIP

Omaha, NE

#2 Saturday
Now maybe Farmers here in the Midwest will resume growing real food instead of that phony, government propped up, GMO, roundup laced, Ethanol Corn. More fake, unviable, unsustainable, subsidized, "Green Technologies" that have created havoc with the Midwestern environment and Ground and River Water. Big Agra and Big Pharma (among other Corporate Interests) had Hillary and Obama in their back pocket. Not so with the TrumpMeister.

Judged:

10

6

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bait and Switch

Beverly, MA

#3 Yesterday
RIP wrote:
Now maybe Farmers here in the Midwest will resume growing real food instead of that phony, government propped up, GMO, roundup laced, Ethanol Corn. More fake, unviable, unsustainable, subsidized, "Green Technologies" that have created havoc with the Midwestern environment and Ground and River Water. Big Agra and Big Pharma (among other Corporate Interests) had Hillary and Obama in their back pocket. Not so with the TrumpMeister.
Nope, they will sell it to Big Agra.

I am betting these farmers voted for Trump thinking he was going to make life better for them.

Guess they will not be the last of the disappointed Trump fans.

Judged:

9

8

7

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#4 Yesterday
I am betting we have subsidized these people long enough. Time to take care of themselves. They didn't vote for President Trump. People looking for a free ride are Democrats.

Judged:

6

5

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Geezer

United States

#5 Yesterday
Farming.... the only business that buys at retail and sells at wholesale.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,454

MILKY WAY

#6 Yesterday
Any business that depends on Government subsidy to survive is not a successful business.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FireFellow44

United States

#7 Yesterday
Earl wrote:
They got what they wanted...
So you think there will be morer or less used chaws of tobacco chuncks and snuff spit around.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 Yesterday
Bait and Switch wrote:
<quoted text>

Nope, they will sell it to Big Agra.

I am betting these farmers voted for Trump thinking he was going to make life better for them.

Guess they will not be the last of the disappointed Trump fans.
I drive rural routes all week and the campaign signs were split pretty even Bernie/tRump.(NO Hillary signs out there, lol)

Once Bernie was out the signs went tRump and the writing was on the wall.

More farmers will sell out to Big Agra now, and while there's pushback to the CAFO's, they've got the $$$$ to bulldoze these little town councils.

Sad.

Judged:

5

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#9 Yesterday
RIP wrote:
Now maybe Farmers here in the Midwest will resume growing real food instead of that phony, government propped up, GMO, roundup laced, Ethanol Corn. More fake, unviable, unsustainable, subsidized, "Green Technologies" that have created havoc with the Midwestern environment and Ground and River Water. Big Agra and Big Pharma (among other Corporate Interests) had Hillary and Obama in their back pocket. Not so with the TrumpMeister.
Right, those farmers in the dole are unable to fund their crops without federal funding. If the farmers were self sustaining they'd have long ago grew crops that bring the highest and best profit margins and ignored federal subsidies.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#10 Yesterday
Red Crosse wrote:
I am betting we have subsidized these people long enough. Time to take care of themselves. They didn't vote for President Trump. People looking for a free ride are Democrats.
If not for family farms being on the dole, more of the farms not owned by major agricultural conglomerates would be in the same condition as the coal companies in America

Now if rural unemployed citizens were willing to tend the fields for $2.50 an hour American family farms could compete.

Time to pitch in and save your neighbors or shut up about imports.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#11 Yesterday
We hear "Progressives" crying about corporate welfare so why do Democrats cry when Republicans move to decrease it?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zionista Pork

Ellicott City, MD

#12 Yesterday
SirPrize wrote:
Any business that depends on Government subsidy to survive is not a successful business.
Public Education matters, sorry we cant afford to send our kids to private schools like you Wall Street Oligarchs

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,859

Tennessee Hills

#13 Yesterday
The Gubmit has no business subsidizing any farm products.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

16,122

Location hidden
#14 Yesterday
Red Crosse wrote:
I am betting we have subsidized these people long enough. Time to take care of themselves. They didn't vote for President Trump. People looking for a free ride are Democrats.
The joke will be on you and other U. S. consumers,

when our food prices spike. We'll sure show them?

Lol

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Casket People

Silver Spring, MD

#15 23 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
The Gubmit has no business subsidizing any farm products.
And the big banks?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,859

Tennessee Hills

#16 23 hrs ago
Casket People wrote:
<quoted text>

And the big banks?
Them neither.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#17 22 hrs ago
We grow a lot of our own food. It isn't that difficult, and it is free of chemicals. We live near a small town.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,292

Location hidden
#18 19 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Right, those farmers in the dole are unable to fund their crops without federal funding. If the farmers were self sustaining they'd have long ago grew crops that bring the highest and best profit margins and ignored federal subsidies.
Will you ever prove a post. You got more lying bs that a dairy farm.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,292

Location hidden
#19 19 hrs ago
Chilli J wrote:
<quoted text>

The joke will be on you and other U. S. consumers,

when our food prices spike. We'll sure show them?

Lol
Oh yes, and don't forget we like to throw grandma off the cliff.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,292

Location hidden
#20 19 hrs ago
Zionista Pork wrote:
<quoted text> Public Education matters, sorry we cant afford to send our kids to private schools like you Wall Street Oligarchs
Poor planning or stupid parents, which was it.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 3
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar '17 Burr Intermediate... 49
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC