Everything you need to know about Germany's upcoming election

The Trump administration's travel ban, which was mandated by executive order, will partially go into effect Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET, the State Departm... -- German citizens will head to the polls on Sept. 24 for a national election that is likely to be the country's most consequential political contest in decades... The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation sent eight Nebraska K-12 teachers to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference, June 19-23 in Kansas City, MO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.